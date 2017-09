Nov 27 (Reuters) - Sectra AB

* Swedish county council enhances efficiency of mammography using it system from Sectra

* Says has signed a multi-year agreement with Region Jonköping for the management and storage of radiology images and patient information (PACS and RIS) for its mammography operation

* Says order value amounts to eur 1.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)