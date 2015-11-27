BRIEF-Atlantic Leaf Properties notice to shareholders of election to receive either cash dividend or share distribution

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Atlantic Leaf Properties Ltd :
* Notice to Co’s shareholders in respect of election to receive either cash dividend or share distribution
* A cash dividend will be paid to shareholders unless shareholders elect to receive a share distribution
* Cash dividend will be paid out of company’s distributable profits
* Board to offer shareholders election to receive share distribution by way of issue of 2.778 new co’s shares for every 100 co’s shares
* New atlantic leaf shares issued in respect of share distribution will upon their issue be fully paid up