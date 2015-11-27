FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Atlantic Leaf Properties notice to shareholders of election to receive either cash dividend or share distribution
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 27, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Atlantic Leaf Properties notice to shareholders of election to receive either cash dividend or share distribution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Atlantic Leaf Properties Ltd :

* Notice to Co’s shareholders in respect of election to receive either cash dividend or share distribution

* A cash dividend will be paid to shareholders unless shareholders elect to receive a share distribution

* Cash dividend will be paid out of company’s distributable profits

* Board to offer shareholders election to receive share distribution by way of issue of 2.778 new co’s shares for every 100 co’s shares

* New atlantic leaf shares issued in respect of share distribution will upon their issue be fully paid up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.