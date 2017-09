Nov 27 (Reuters) - Advanced Stabilized Technologies Group AB :

* Q3 net sales 1.2 million Swedish crowns ($137,416.12) versus 4.3 million crowns year ago

* Q3 EBITDA loss 11.8 million crowns versus loss 5.9 million crowns year ago

* Says decrease in revenue is a result of change of business focus to series deliveries from sale of spare parts

