BRIEF-African Sun Ltd year-ended Sept 30, 2015 revenue of $50.1 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 27, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-African Sun Ltd year-ended Sept 30, 2015 revenue of $50.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - African Sun Ltd

* Year-Ended Sept 30, 2015 revenue of $50.1 million versus $54.6 million year ago

* Year-Ended Sept 30, 2015 loss before income tax $1.1 million versus loss of $1.2 million year ago

* Says Board has resolved not to declare an interim dividend for the 12 months ended 30 september 2015

* Says Co not declaring dividend “in view of the subdued performance and the recent restructuring exercise”

* Says “following change of business model, discontinuation of loss making operations, Group poised to move from loss making to profit position”

* Says “the domestic market is however expected to remain subdued; with low demand and pressure on rates”

* Says drop in 2015 revenue was mainly as result of 7% reduction in average daily rate (ADR) from US$96 achieved last year to US$90 Source text (bit.ly/1OjT4YV) Further company coverage:

