Nov 27 (Reuters) - Grobina AS :

* 9-month profit for period 155,645 euros ($164,672.41) versus loss 961,564 euros year ago

* 9-month of 2015 net turnover is 4.4 million euros, it has increased by 74 pct versus year ago Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9452 euros)