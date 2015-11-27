BRIEF-Stock Spirits Group cuts full year EBITDA outlook

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Stock Spirits Group Plc :

* In Poland we have seen continued aggressive pricing from competitors and irregular buying patterns by customers

* During November, customers’ orders fell significantly short of expected commitments

* We now expect range for full year EBITDA to be between 50 million euros to 54 million euros, before any FX impact

* We currently do not have confidence that this shortfall will be made up in December

* Results from our other markets are in line with expectations

* Devaluation of Polish Zloty could remain a risk during 2016