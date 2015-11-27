FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marine Harvest extends Grieg share agreement until Feb 22
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 27, 2015 / 4:02 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Marine Harvest extends Grieg share agreement until Feb 22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest says:

* At expiration of forward agreements for Grieg Seafood shares, Marine Harvest has entered into a new set of forward agreements to purchase the same number of shares with expiration 26 february 2016 at nok 22 per share

* Has further agreed to compensate relevant counterparties for interest expenses

* Following transactions Marine Harvest has exposure to same number of shares as previously announced, constituting 25.82% of share capital in Grieg Seafood Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
