BRIEF-Schibsted's CEO and CFO cut stakes after stock hits record
November 27, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Schibsted's CEO and CFO cut stakes after stock hits record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Schibsted ASA :

* Says CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal has on Friday sold 9,800 A Shares in Schibsted at a price of NOK 321.06 per share. After the transaction, Ryssdal holds 20,072 A shares and 20,217 B shares in Schibsted ASA

* Says CFO Trond Berger sold 15,000 A shares at a price of NOK 321.94 per share. After the transaction, Berger including close associates holds 4,140 A shares and 12,605 B shares

* The combined proceeds amounted to 7.98 million Norwegian crowns ($917,748), according to a Reuters calculation

* Schibsted’s class A shares closed 1.3 percent lower on Friday. The stock hit an all-time high on Wednesday. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6952 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
