#Switzerland Market Report
November 30, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-OC Oerlikon to create global surface solutions and advanced materials powerhouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG :

* To create global surface solutions and advanced materials powerhouse

* Structural changes in manmade fibers and drive systems segments expected to deliver gross savings of up to 100 million Swiss francs ($96.99 million) for group starting from 2016

* One-time costs in range of 90 million to 100 million Swiss francs to be incurred in 2015

* Reorganization of drive systems segment and weakness in segment’s end-markets will lead to a non-cash charge related to goodwill impairment of around 470 million Swiss francs in 2015

* Full-year guidance remains unchanged excluding one-time costs

$1 = 1.0310 Swiss francs Gdynia Newsroom

