FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive: Minority Shareholder Group intends to replace shareholder elected members of Board
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
November 30, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive: Minority Shareholder Group intends to replace shareholder elected members of Board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* Says on Nov. 25, the Nomination Committee was informed in an e-mail that the Minority Shareholder Group has the intention to replace all the shareholder elected members of the Board of Directors

* Says the minority Shareholder Group has not previously communicated these intentions to the Nomination Committee

* Nomination Committee recommends that any potential changes in the composition of the Board of Directors are postponed to the 2016 AGM

* Nomination Committee recommends accelerating the date of the upcoming AGM from May to March 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.