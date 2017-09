Nov 30 (Reuters) - Reinet Investments SCA :

* Net Asset Value at 30 September 2015: 5,084 million euros ($5.38 billion), an increase of 7 million euros from 31 March 2015

* Net Asset Value per ordinary share at 30 September 2015: 25.95 euros (31 March 2015: 25.91 euros)

