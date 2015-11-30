FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delta Lloyd announces 1 bln euros underwritten rights issue
November 30, 2015 / 6:57 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Delta Lloyd announces 1 bln euros underwritten rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Delta Lloyd NV :

* Announces 1 billion euro ($1.06 billion) underwritten rights issue

* Rights issue is expected to launch shortly after publication of 2015 full year results on Feb. 24, 2016

* Final 2015 dividend suspended

* Targets 130 million euros full cash dividend for 2016

* Will introduce an updated dividend policy in 2016

* Standard formula ratio was 136 pct at end of Q3 2015, reflecting Delta Lloyd’s current interpretation of solvency II regulation

* SF ratio is expected to increase to approximately 175-180 pct in near term

* Sees in the near-term, executing reductions in Delta Lloyd’s commercial real estate exposures

* Near term management actions estimated to deliver increase in solvency of about 10-15 percentage points

* Sees in the near-term, options for Delta Lloyd’s 30 pct stake in Van Lanschot under review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9453 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

