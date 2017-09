Nov 30 (Reuters) - MPH Mittelstaendische Pharma Holding AG :

* 9-month profit totalled 4.0 million euros ($4.23 million)

* In first 9 months of 2015 achieved sales to amount of 178.6 million euros (previous year’s period: 163.8 million euros)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9448 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)