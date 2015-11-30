FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ball says commenced public offering of about 1.5 bln euros
November 30, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ball says commenced public offering of about 1.5 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ball Corp :

* Has commenced an underwritten ll public offering of approximately eur 1.5 billion in aggregate principal amount, consisting of us dollar- and euro- denominated senior notes

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering, together with borrowings under its credit facilities and cash on hand, to fund cash portion of purchase price payable in connection with consummation of Ball’s acquisition of Rexam Plc

* Goldman Sachs & Co, Deutsche Bank Securities, Bofa Merrill Lynch, Keybanc Capital Markets, Mizuho Securities and Rabo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers of offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

