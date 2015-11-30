FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S.Africa's Truworths buys stake in footwear chain Office
#Apparel & Accessories
November 30, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-S.Africa's Truworths buys stake in footwear chain Office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Truworths International Ltd :

* Has entered into an agreement to acquire, via its United Kingdom resident and managed subsidiary Shoo 615 Ltd

* Truworths is acquiring 88.9 pct of office at an enterprise value of £256 million (on a 100 pct basis) with existing office management team reinvesting a portion of their sale proceeds and retaining an 11.1 pct stake

* Key management of office will remain with business and reinvest a portion of their sale proceeds to retain a minority stake in business

* Completion date of acquisition is expected to be no later than December 24, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
