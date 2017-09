Nov 30 (Reuters) - Tobin Properties AB :

* Q3 net sales including other operating income 3.2 million Swedish crowns ($366,283.60) versus 857,000 crowns year ago

* Q3 operating loss 3.0 million crowns versus loss 1.4 million crowns year ago

* Preference shares entitle to a semi-annual dividend of 5.75 crowns each with record date of June 10 and Dec. 10 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.7364 Swedish crowns)