BRIEF-Smarteq acquires Åkerströms, plans name change to Allgon

Nov 30

* Acquires Åkerströms

* In connection with acquisition Smarteq plans name change to Allgon

* Shareholders in Åkerström’s parent company, Åkerströms Intressenter, will receive compensation in form of new shares corresponding to 48 pct in the newly established group

* After acquisition, Smarteq shareholders will hold 52 pct in the new group

* Sees 2016 revenue of 135 million Swedish crowns ($15.44 million) with a positive result

