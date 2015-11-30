FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Smarteq acquires Åkerströms, plans name change to Allgon
#Communications Equipment
November 30, 2015 / 8:07 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Smarteq acquires Åkerströms, plans name change to Allgon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Smarteq publ AB :

* Acquires Åkerströms

* In connection with acquisition Smarteq plans name change to Allgon

* Shareholders in Åkerström’s parent company, Åkerströms Intressenter, will receive compensation in form of new shares corresponding to 48 pct in the newly established group

* After acquisition, Smarteq shareholders will hold 52 pct in the new group

* Sees 2016 revenue of 135 million Swedish crowns ($15.44 million) with a positive result

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7426 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

