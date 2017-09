BRIEF-Credit Bank of Moscow Q3 net profit down at RUB 340.5 mln

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Credit Bank of Moscow :

* Q3 net interest income 7.27 billion roubles ($109.18 million) versus 6.74 billion roubles year ago

* Q3 profit for the period 340.5 million roubles versus 2.13 billion roubles year ago

* Q3 provision for impairment of loans 6.1 billion roubles versus 3.27 billion roubles year ago

* Core tier 1 capital ratio as at Sept. 30 of 9.6 pct versus 10.5 pct as at Dec. 31, 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1lTF5xM

Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.5900 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)