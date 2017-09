Nov 30 (Reuters) - Gigaset AG :

* Due to a declining market outlook, during next three years Gigaset Group will entirely realign business segment of cordless phones for private customers

* In this context company plans, inter alia, to gradually cut around 550 out of 1,250 jobs worldwide by end of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)