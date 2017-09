Nov 30 (Reuters) - Avangardco Investments Public Ltd :

* Q3 net profit of $1.1 million (Q3 2014: net loss of $47.6 million)

* Q3 EBITDA increased by 83 pct yoy to $13.2 million

* Q3 consolidated revenue of $55.1 million, a decrease of 43 pct yoy

* Says Q3 net profit was driven by increased operating income and lower FX losses

* Says as at Sept. 30 net debt amounted to $297.6 million (Dec. 31, 2014: $225.9 million)