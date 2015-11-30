FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-French Connection says trading in line with expectations
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 30, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-French Connection says trading in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - French Connection Group Plc

* Sales of French Connection Winter 15 collection have continued to be strong during period after promising start to season

* All other areas of business are also trading in line with expectations

* LFL for UK/Europe retail for period was 0.2 pct (2014: -6.1%) and within that full price LFL remained around 6 pct

* In addition gross margin achieved during period has increased over last year by 1.5 pct as full price sales mix has increased, coupled with improved input margins

* Group cash, during a cyclical low period of year, was 6.1 mln sth (2014: 7.6 mln stg) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
