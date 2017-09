Nov 30 (Reuters) - Wool Industry Tria Alfa Sa :

* Q3 2015 net loss at 0.06 million euros ($63,480.00) versus 0.09 million euros year ago

* Q3 2015 turnover at 0.04 million euros versus negative turnover of 0.06 million euros year ago

* Q3 2015 EBITDA loss at 0.04 million euros versus 0.07 million euros year ago

* Net cash on Sept. 30, 2015 at 0.03 million euros versus 0.09 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1MPi0Fv Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9452 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)