Nov 30 (Reuters) - Intuitive Aerial publ AB :

* Proposes rights issue of up to 1,786,436 shares

* For each subscribed share subscription price of 6.00 Swedish crowns shall be paid

* Proposes new issue of up to 286,500 shares as oversubscription issue

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)