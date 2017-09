Nov 30 (Reuters) - Invalda INVL AB :

* Q3 net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent 987,000 euros ($1.04 million) versus 715,000 euros year ago

* Q3 total revenue 741,000 euros

* Q3 operating profit 1.1 million euros versus 712,000 euros year ago Source text for Eikon:

