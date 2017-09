BRIEF-Elve Q3 net result from continued activities turns to profit of EUR 0.07 mln

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Elve SA :

* Q3 2015 turnover from continued activities at 5.13 million euros ($5.42 million) versus 4.52 million euros year ago

* Q3 2015 EBITDA from continued activities at 0.36 million euros versus EBITDA loss of 0.33 million euros year ago

* Q3 2015 net profit from continued activities at 0.07 million euros versus net loss of 0.54 million euros year ago

* Net cash on Sept. 30, 2015 at 1.61 million euros versus 5.79 million euros year ago

