BRIEF-Revised data shows ICA grew at slower pace than market in Q2, Q3
November 30, 2015 / 11:38 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Revised data shows ICA grew at slower pace than market in Q2, Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ica Gruppen

* HUI has revised its Retail Sales Index (Detaljhandelsindex - DHI) for the second and third quarters of this year

* Says new figures show that sales in Swedish ICA stores grew at a slower rate than market in second and third quarters of this year

* Growth in the grocery retail sector was higher than HUI had previously assessed. The market’s growth has been revised upwards from 1.7% to 3.0% for the second quarter and from 2.9% to 4.2% for the third quarter.

* ICA’s sales for these quarters have not been revised. Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

