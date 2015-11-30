FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Notorious Pictures to co-produce film "La Coppia dei Campioni" with Combo Produzioni
#Entertainment Production
November 30, 2015 / 12:04 PM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Notorious Pictures to co-produce film "La Coppia dei Campioni" with Combo Produzioni

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Notorious Pictures SpA :

* Signs agreement with Combo Produzioni for co-production of film “La Coppia dei Campioni”

* Combo Produzioni to be executive producer while Notorious Pictures to be the distributor

* Film to be released in cinemas between April 2016 and May 2016

* Production budget for the film amounts to 2.0 million euros ($2.11 million)

* Notorious Pictures will contribute to 40 percent of the total budget

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9459 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

