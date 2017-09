Nov 30 (Reuters) - Banca IFIS SpA :

* Buys non-performing loan portfolio in secondary market for assigned nominal value of about 1.4 billion euros ($1.48 billion), consisting of 180,000 positions

* The portfolio’s assets include mainly personal loans (47 pct), purpose loans (29 pct) and credit card loans (29 pct)

