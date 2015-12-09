FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Poland's PZU appoints Dariusz Krzewina acting CEO
#Financials
December 9, 2015 / 8:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Poland's PZU appoints Dariusz Krzewina acting CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA

* Supervisory board at Polish state-run insurer PZU appointed Dariusz Krzewina acting chief executive officer, the company said on Wednesday.

* PZU CEO Andrzej Klesyk resigned on Tuesday after being asked to do so by the Treasury, adding to management changes in several state-controlled companies.

* Krzewina has so far been a member of the management board at PZU’s unit PZU Zycie. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
