Nov 30 (Reuters) - Befimmo SA :

* Launches private placement of up to 535,329 treasury shares to institutional investors by means of an accelerated bookbuild offering

* Private placement is expected to decrease Befimmo’s LTV ratio by 1.2 percent (approximately, in absolute terms)

* ING and Kempen & Co are acting as joint bookrunners in private placement