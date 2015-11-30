BRIEF-Standard Bank updates on SBPlc's Deferred Prosecution Aggrement

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Standard Bank Group Ltd

* Group’s former subsidiary, Standard Bank entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with UK’s SFO with approval of president of Queen’s Bench Division of High Court of England and Wales

* Under terms of DPA, prosecution will be suspended and then withdrawn after three years provided that SBPlc has complied with its obligations under DPA. sbplc has agreed to pay a penalty of US$16.8million

* SFO has not made any allegations that anyone within SBPlc knew of intentions of two stanbic employees.