BRIEF-Stellar Capital says increases stake in Tellumat by 63.14 pct
November 30, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Stellar Capital says increases stake in Tellumat by 63.14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Stellar Capital Partners Ltd :

* Will increase Stellar Capital’s interest in Tellumat to a total of 93.14 pct

* Has entered into agreements to acquire an additional 63.14 pct of issued shares of Tellumat for aggregate purchase consideration of R166.7 million

* Effective date of acquisition is immediately, with fulfillment of conditions expected to occur no later than April 30, 2016, unless parties agree otherwise

* Has entered into agreements to acquire an additional 39.04 pct of shares of Bidco for an aggregate purchase consideration of R114.1 million

* Cadiz consideration will be settled via a combination of cash and delivery of certain non-core assets held by Cadiz

* Effective date of cadiz acquisition is immediately with fulfillment of conditions precedent expected to occur no later than April 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

