BRIEF-Prescient says H1 HEPS rises to 3.85 cents/shr

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Prescient Ltd

* Assets under management of R67.4 billion for six months ended 30 September 2015 (September 2014: r60.4 billion)

* Interim gross dividend of 2.85 cents per share (september 2014: 2.75 cents per share)

* Profit after tax for six months ended Sept of R72.7 million (September 2014: R56.4 million)

* Headline earnings per share for six months ended Sept of 3.85 cents per share (September 2014: 3.59 cents per share)

* Revenue for six months ended sept was R451.6 million (September 2014: R389.4 million)