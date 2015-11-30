FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IKB Deutsche Industriebank H1 consolidated net income down at EUR 23 mln
November 30, 2015 / 4:41 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-IKB Deutsche Industriebank H1 consolidated net income down at EUR 23 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG :

* Generated consolidated net income of 23 million euros ($24 million) in first six months of financial year 2015/16

* H1 net interest and lease income 142 million euros versus 131 million euros year ago

* Expects to generate positive net income after taxes and before additions to fund for general banking risks for FY 2015/16 as whole as planned

* H1 net fee and commission income 14 million euros versus 17 million euros year ago

* H1 net trading income 0 million euros versus 2 million euros year ago

* H1 consolidated net income 23 million euros versus 73 million euros year ago

* FY net income is expected to be slightly higher than in financial year 2014/15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9470 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

