BRIEF-Artea to increase capital by incorporation of reserves
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 30, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Artea to increase capital by incorporation of reserves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Artea SA :

* Announces capital increase by incorporation of reserves

* Says the shareholders of the company, at an Extraordinary General Meeting on Nov. 27, decided to increase the share capital

* Share capital of 22,754,792.4 euros ($24.04 million) is to be brought to 29,680,164 euros from 6,925,371.6 euros by raising the par value per share of 4.60 euros per share to settle at 6 euros per share Source text: bit.ly/1l2t5tU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9464 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
