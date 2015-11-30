FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ascencio FY net current profit rises 19% to 22.9 mln euros
November 30, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ascencio FY net current profit rises 19% to 22.9 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ascencio SCA :

* Reports FY rental income of 36.0 million euros ($38.0 million) compared to 32.7 million euros a year ago

* FY occupancy rate stands at 97.7 percent, the same level as a year ago

* FY net current profit is 22.9 million euros, up 19 pct yoy

* Says NAV per share was 46.52 euros at Sept. 30, 2015 compared to 45.41 euros at Sept. 30, 2014

* Proposes to increase the FY gross dividend to 3.05 euros per share (up from 3.00 euros)

* Sees possibility for dividend at least at the level of the one proposed for the current year Source text: bit.ly/1lq73Ri Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9466 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
