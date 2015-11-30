BRIEF-Zumtobel unit Tridonic sells signage business to AgiLight

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Zumtobel Group :

* Zumtobel unit Tridonic sells signage business to U.S.-based AgiLight, Inc.

* Both parties agreed to maintain confidentiality over sale price.

* Since 2001 Tridonic has successfully grown this business to annual revenues of almost 20 million euros ($21.1 million)

* Sale of signage business takes form of asset deal

* Tridonic Jennersdorf will continue to supply AgiLight with high quality LED components Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9465 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy)