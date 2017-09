Nov 30 (Reuters) - Care Property Invest NV :

* Says the board decides on payment of gross interim dividend of 0.63 euros ($0.6655) per share (net: 0.5355 euros per share)

* Interim dividend will be made payable on Dec. 21 Source text: bit.ly/1Ss5xZP Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9467 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)