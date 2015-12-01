BRIEF-D Carnegie & Co: value of property portfolio 8 pct higher than previously reported

Dec 1 (Reuters) - D Carnegie & Co AB :

* Announces new valuation of its property portfolio, carried out by Newsec during November, which amounts to 13.60 billion Swedish crowns ($1.6 billion)

* New valuation exceeds previously reported total value of properties, 12.59 billion crowns, by 1.01 billion crowns, or 8 pct

* Difference is mainly due to lower average yield requirement which in the current valuation is deemed to be around 4.85 pct

Source text: bit.ly/1NZDpJN

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6947 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)