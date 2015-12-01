FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-D Carnegie & Co: value of property portfolio 8 pct higher than previously reported
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 1, 2015 / 6:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-D Carnegie & Co: value of property portfolio 8 pct higher than previously reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - D Carnegie & Co AB :

* Announces new valuation of its property portfolio, carried out by Newsec during November, which amounts to 13.60 billion Swedish crowns ($1.6 billion)

* New valuation exceeds previously reported total value of properties, 12.59 billion crowns, by 1.01 billion crowns, or 8 pct

* Difference is mainly due to lower average yield requirement which in the current valuation is deemed to be around 4.85 pct

Source text: bit.ly/1NZDpJN

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6947 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.