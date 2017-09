Nov 30 (Reuters) - Snaige AB :

* Q3 net profit 825,924 euros ($873,992.78) versus 358,996 euros year ago

* Q3 sales and services at 14.3 million euros versus 11.8 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:

