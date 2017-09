Nov 30 (Reuters) - Aedes SpA Ligure Lombarda Per Imprese E Costruzioni :

* Sells its office in Milan to Fondo Immobiliare Kensington managed by Kryalos SGR

* Deal value is 20.8 million euros ($22.00 million) of which 2.0 million euros were paid upon signing of the preliminary agreement and 18.8 million euros today

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9454 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)