Nov 30 (Reuters) - Acciona SA :

* Says Acciona Windpower will supply turbines for Building Energy’s 30 MW wind project in Iowa, the United States

* Under the agreement, Acciona Windpower will deliver 10 AW125-3000 turbines and provide operations and maintenance services to the project for 10 years Source text: bit.ly/1Q8v0s7

