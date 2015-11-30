FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DEAG Deutsche Entertainment 9-month EBIT swings to loss of EUR 12.7 mln
November 30, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-DEAG Deutsche Entertainment 9-month EBIT swings to loss of EUR 12.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG :

* 9-month sales revenues on a group level increased by 13.1 pct to 146.4 million euros ($154.74 million) after 129.5 million euros during prior year period

* EBIT loss after 9 months in 2015 of 12.7 million euros (Q1 - Q3 2014: profit 4.2 million euros)

* Q4 2015 will be strongest period of whole year due to seasonal event structure of DEAG

* As far as fiscal 2016 is concerned, executive board assumes that overall there will not be any additional strains from Festivals business unit

* For 2016 executive board expects that revenues will continue to rise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9461 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

