Nov 30 (Reuters) - Valneva Se :

* Announces positive phase ii results for its vaccine candidate against clostridium difficile

* Main objectives of the phase II study were achieved

* Vaccine candidate generated strong immune responses against clostridium difficile toxins A and B, and showed a good safety and tolerability profile Source text - bit.ly/18HscQz Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)