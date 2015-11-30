FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Valneva says primary and secondary endpoints met in phase II clostridium difficile vaccine trial
#Healthcare
November 30, 2015 / 5:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Valneva says primary and secondary endpoints met in phase II clostridium difficile vaccine trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Valneva SE :

* Reports positive phase II results for its clostridium difficile vaccine candidate

* Vaccine candidate was highly immunogenic in all age groups tested and induced strong immune responses to both clostridium difficile toxins A and B (primary endpoint met)

* Good safety and tolerability profile of vaccine candidate confirmed (secondary endpoint met)

* Estimates that total market potential for prophylactic c. Difficile products may exceed $1 billion annually

* Immune response and safety parameters will now be monitored until day 210 and final study close-out is expected in Q2 of 2016

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
