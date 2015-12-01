BRIEF-Merlin Entertainments maintains full year profit expectations

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Merlin Entertainments Plc

* With underlying profit before tax broadly in line with 2014 result.

* Trading at alton towers has remained significantly below prior year

* Group trading since 17 september update has been in line with expectations

* Year to date growth rates similar to those provided at that time

* Operating group remains on track to deliver underlying ebitda in line with our previous guidance of £40-45 million

* Merlin expects to report full year results in line with current expectations