BRIEF-Merlin Entertainments maintains full year profit expectations
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 1, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Merlin Entertainments maintains full year profit expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Merlin Entertainments Plc

* With underlying profit before tax broadly in line with 2014 result.

* Trading at alton towers has remained significantly below prior year

* Group trading since 17 september update has been in line with expectations

* Year to date growth rates similar to those provided at that time

* Operating group remains on track to deliver underlying ebitda in line with our previous guidance of £40-45 million

* Merlin expects to report full year results in line with current expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK Bureau)

