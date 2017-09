Dec 1 (Reuters) - Bookrunner:

* Pentagon Lock Funds sold an aggregate of 60 mln shares of Sophos Group, representing approximately 13.3 pct stake

* Placing at a price of 265 pence per share raising aggregate gross proceeds of £159.0 mln