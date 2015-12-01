FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lokman Hekim Engurusag sees FY 2015 net profit of 5 mln lira
#Healthcare
December 1, 2015 / 7:56 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Lokman Hekim Engurusag sees FY 2015 net profit of 5 mln lira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Lokman Hekim Engurusag :

* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA of 16.5 million lira ($5.69 million) which is 27 percent more than FY 2014 reported EBITDA of 13.0 million lira

* Sees FY 2015 consolidated revenue of 139.5 million lira which is 11.5 percent more than FY 2014 reported revenue of 125 million lira

* Sees FY 2015 net profit of 5 million lira which is 194 percent more than FY 2014 reported net profit of 1.7 million lira

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9002 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)

