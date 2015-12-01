BRIEF-BAT signs Vapour Collaboration Agreement with Reynolds American

Dec 1 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc :

* BAT signs Vapour Collaboration Agreement

* Signed vapour products technology-sharing agreement with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, a unit of Reynolds American

* Agreement provides a framework for collaboration and mutual cross-licensing of parties’ vapour product technologies up to Dec.31, 2022

* Signing of agreement comes following an announcement of a term sheet between parties in September, 2015

* Collaboration also contemplates joint research and development activities and co-operation on regulatory, scientific, manufacturing issues relating to vapour products