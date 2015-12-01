FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 1, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Solvay issues USD 1.6 billion of USD-denominated senior bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Solvay :

* Successfully issues its inaugural USD 1.6 billion of USD-denominated senior bonds

* A first series of bonds with a principal amount of USD 800 million, due December 2020, with a coupon of 3.40 pct, payable semi-annually

* A second series of bonds with a principal amount of USD 800 million, due December 2025, with a coupon of 4.45 pct, payable semi-annually

* These bonds are expected to be settled on Dec. 3

* Bond issuance is to finance part of intended acquisition of U.S.-based Cytec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

